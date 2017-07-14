× FBI believes it has found remains of longtime fugitive Donald Eugene Webb

The remains of a man on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in connection with the 1980 murder of a Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief have been located, the FBI says.

Donald Eugene Webb, a fugitive since the shooting death of police chief Gregory Adams, was one of the longest-tenured members of the FBI list. A report by the Associated Press says Webb’s wife, Lillian, led investigators to her husband’s remains in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

She led investigators to her home in Dartmouth, Massachusettes, where human remains believed to be Webb’s were found, the AP report said.

An autopsy is being performed to determine whether the remains are indeed those of Webb, a career criminal known to specialize in jewelry store robberies.

The FBI’s Most Wanted List has Webb’s photos listed as “deceased.”

Earlier this year, the FBI released a cache of never before seen photos of Webb, who would have been 85 this year.

On December 4, 1980, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Adams was allegedly beaten and shot to death by Webb while performing a routine traffic stop of Webb, who was believed to have been wounded in the confrontation with Chief Adams.