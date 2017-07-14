× Former West Hempfield police officer facing charges after filing false police report for personal vehicle accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former former West Hempfield police officer is now facing charges after filing a false police report after rolling his personal vehicle.

Bradley Rohrbaugh, 35, is facing false reports to law enforcement and criminal mischief charges for the incident.

On May 21, Rohrbaugh reported that his vehicle had been stolen while he was visiting a friend in East Donegal Township.

Several hours later, someone observed a vehicle wrecked in a field at the rear of the Castleton development.

Officers responded and discovered that it was Rohrbaugh’s vehicle wrecked in the field.

After an investigation, Rohrbaugh admitted that he panicked and lied about the vehicle being stolen.

He told police that he was driving his vehicle in the field and wrecked it.

According to the West Hempfield Chief of Police, Mark Pugliese, Rohrbaugh was placed on paid administrative leave on June 6, and his employment was ceased on June 16.