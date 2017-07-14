Good Stuff Pet Truck stops by FOX43 Morning News for training demos

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Good Stuff Pet Truck is making a stop at FOX43 this morning.

The unique, custom vehicle was made just for pets and their humans, and is stopping in more than 20 cities across America this summer to help educated pet owners about their dogs’ ideal weights and using positive reinforcement dog training.

Those who stop by the truck may participate in free training demos and Q&A sessions with a local dog trainer.

Good Stuff Pet Truck will be parked from 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 14, at Beneful Dream Park at Buchanan Park. It’s free to attend.

Greg McGonagle, Good Stuff Pet Truck Brand Ambassador, and Olivia Copeland, Supreme Source Ambassador, are stopping by to demonstrate positive reinforcement for dog training.

Aurora was the adoptable dog from the York County SPCA that appeared in the segment.

For more information on the Good Stuff Pet Truck, you can visit their website here.