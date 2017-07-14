× Martin’s Potato Rolls celebrates National Hot Dog month with DIY topping bar

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– To celebrate National Hot Dog month, Martin’s Potato Rolls is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen to demo a DIY Hot Dog Topping bar.

The idea is much like a salad or ice cream bar, a set up where you can make your own culinary creations with your favorite ingredients.

Of course, Martin’s Famous Long Potato Rolls serve as the bun for the hot dogs!

Julie Martin, Social Media Manager, and Dustin Martin, Transportation Manager, will offer up the different options for the creations.