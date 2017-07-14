× Mechanicsburg woman facing charges after reporting false break-in

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg woman is facing charges after reporting a break-in to cover up thefts from a home she was house sitting.

Kassandra Krick, 27, is facing theft and making a false report to law enforcement charges.

On June 30 at approximately 9:15 a.m., police received a report of a burglary in the 1st block of Brier Road in Camp Hill.

After an investigation, police found that Krick was house sitting at the residence, and had reported the break in to cover up her own thefts.

Now, she is facing charges.