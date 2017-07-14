Munching Max Chipmunk Toys recalled due to laceration hazard

Lamaze is recalling about 9,300 Munching Max chipmunk stuffed toys due to a laceration hazard. Parts inside the toy can break creating a sharp point that can penetrate the surface of the toy, posing a laceration hazard. Toys with item number L27578. “Tomy,” “Lamaze” and the item number are printed on a sewn-in fabric label near the tail of the toy. The stuffed toy is multi-colored with a white clip on the head of the chipmunk. When the clip is pulled, the chipmunk toy vibrates and simulates eating the cloth nut attached to its arm.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact TOMY International to receive a free replacement toy and a TOMY online store coupon.

TOMY International has received one report of a minor laceration injury to a child’s hand.

The toys are sold at Babies R Us, Toy R Us and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from May 2016 through July 2017 for about $16.

The toys are made in China.