× New Holland man facing charges after DUI and striking two males, killing one

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland driver is facing charges after striking two males on scooters while driving impaired, killing one and seriously injuring another.

Richard Buckwalter, 63, is facing vehicular homicide while DUI, vehicular aggravated assault while DUI and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and injury.

On May 7, Buckwalter drove away after striking the males in the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township.

Buckwalter told police he would have stopped had he not been drinking. His blood-alcohol level shortly after the early-morning crash was .146 percent, and he admitted to drinking at bars prior to driving. Buckwalter also told police he thought he might have struck a road sign and noticed his vehicle was not running normally afterwards.

Witnesses called 911 and reported a vehicle had struck two people on scooters and drove away.

Daniel Stoltzfus, 20, was killed in the crash and a 17-year-old suffered head and brain injuries.

Police stopped Buckwalter’s GMC sport-utility vehicle near the scene of the crash after an officer noticed sparks coming from under the vehicle.

A scooter was lodged near the front axle of the vehicle and there was obvious damage to the SUV.

Police also found hair on the vehicle.

An accident reconstruction team determined the males were riding the scooters about four feet to the right of the fog line.

Buckwalter’s SUV crossed the fog line, struck a curb, and traveled onto a grass shoulder.

Now, Buckwalter is facing charges.