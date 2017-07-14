× Police identify inmate found dead in Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police have released the name of the inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday.

Police say the inmate’s name is Brandon K. Schatz.

Prison staff found Schatz in his cell Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Staff members performed CPR, but were unable to revive him. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Schatz was committed to the prison on July 9.

Lancaster City Police said a full investigation is being conducted into the manner of death. Police say there were no immediate visible indications of a cause of death.