Police seeking wanted man for bank robbery in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to locate a man for a bank robbery.

Nathan Griggs, 52, is wanted on a felony warrant for a bank robbery that occurred at the First National Bank located in the 4200 block of Derry Street.

If you have information that can help police find Griggs, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000! Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling police at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose.