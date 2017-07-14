× Poll: Do you think driver re-evaluation should be mandatory after a certain age?

rabbittransit and the Center for Traffic Safety are launching a new safety campaign, “Live Fully, Travel Safely.”

The initiative focuses on safe transportation alternatives for elderly drivers, including various options that are available through public transportation.

Overall, the program will address the unique needs of the older population to maintain mobility safely and effectively.

For years now, there have been debates if people need to be re-tested for their Driver’s Licenses at a certain age.

The thought is that at a certain age, drivers may be less equipped to properly operate a motor vehicle, with slower reaction times or decreased vision being the primary concerns.

However, there is currently no mandated re-test age.

Our question is, do you think driver re-evaluation should be mandatory after a certain age?