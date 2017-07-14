× Recalls glass beer mugs recalled due to burn and laceration hazards

About 500 polish beer mugs are being recalled because they can break if heated or used with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards. It involves 16.9 ounce (500 ml) glass beer mugs. The mugs have a label attached to the side of the mug that reads: “Handmade in Poland.” A second label on the bottom of the mug has the HomeGoods style number 069386.



Consumers should immediately stop heating or using the recalled glass beer mugs with hot liquid and return them to the nearest HomeGoods store for a full refund.





None reported in the U.S. HomeGoods has received two reports of the glass beer mugs breaking in Canada when heated or used with hot liquids, including one report of a burn injury to a consumer’s abdomen.

The mugs are sold exclusively at HomeGoods stores nationwide from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $4.

They are manufactured in Poland