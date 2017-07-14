Refillable propane cylinders recalled due to fire, explosion hazards

About 24,000 propane cylinders are being recalled due to a fire and explosion hazard. This recall involves Flame King, Little Kamper and U-Haul refillable propane cylinders used with outdoor appliances. The serial numbers are printed on the foot ring of the cylinder. The brand logo and size is printed on the front of the cylinder.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement propane cylinder.

The firm has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder. No injuries have been reported.

The cylinders are sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Kamps, Propane Depot, U-Haul and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.

They are made in Thailand.



Brand Size Color Serial Number Range

Flame King 14.1 oz. blue 000001 through 004700

Flame King 16.4 oz. green 000001 through 020800

Little Kamper 16 oz. green 000001 through 020800

U-Haul 1 lb. blue 000001 through 004700

U-Haul 1 lb. green 000001 through 020800