× State Trooper, 26, dies from injuries suffered in early Friday morning crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa.– A State Trooper has died from his injuries suffered in crash early Friday morning.

Trooper Michael Stewart, 26, died from his injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Stewart was one of two troopers in a marked patrol vehicle traveling on State Route 711 near State Route 271 when the crash occurred.

The second trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire department, are with the family of Trooper Stewart during this difficult time,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker. “Trooper Stewart served the commonwealth honorably, and we join all Pennsylvanians to mourn his passing.”

Trooper Stewart enlisted in the State Police in January 2014. He was a graduate of the 138th cadet class, and had been assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop A, Greensburg since August 29, 2015.

Trooper Stewart is the 98th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the death of Stewart:

“Frances and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael P. Stewart. This young trooper’s tragic death is a reminder of the selfless sacrifice made each day by every state trooper and their families.

He served his fellow Pennsylvanians, his troop and our Commonwealth with honor and integrity. We join all Pennsylvanians in mourning his loss, and send our sincerest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and all the women and men of the Pennsylvania State Police.”