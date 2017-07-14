× Stevens man arrested for burglarizing snack bar in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Stevens man is under arrest for breaking into a snack bar and stealing money.

Kyle Bomgardner, 26, is facing burglary charges for the incident.

On July 12, police investigated a break in of the snack bar located near the Ephrata Rec Center in Ephrata Borough.

The owner told police that someone had gained entry and took cash from the building.

After an investigation, police were able to determine that Bomgardner was involved, and was arrested for Burglary.