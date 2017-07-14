× Stormy until this evening

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will cross over us through 4 P.M. Most of the scattered showers and thunderstorms will happen between 12-4 P.M. Expect some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds from some of those storms. Then, we dry out for the rest of the evening. In fact, we’ll see sunny skies this evening, but we will stay humid with highs in the mid 80s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will feel less humid. With that said, it will still feel a bit humid. It just won’t feel as bad as today. We’ll have sunny skies all weekend. Look for a high of 84 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. Besides the temperatures climbing on Sunday, so does the humidity. Then, we stay humid all next week. Ugh!

NEXT WEEK: We’ll have just a few showers and storms Monday afternoon. We’ll also have some on Tuesday afternoon, but they’ll be even fewer than Monday. Otherwise, those days will be party sunny and hot! Highs will be near 90. Speaking of 90s, we stay near 90 for the rest of the week. Expect sunny, but hazy skies on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll get some more thunderstorms Friday afternoon of next week.

Meteorologist Drew Anderson