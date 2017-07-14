Texas veteran’s dying wish is for you to give him a call

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An Army veteran in hospice care with a terminal illness has one wish that would mean so much to him, but can easily be granted by anyone – he’s asking people to text or give him a call.

Lee Hernandez, 47, has had multiple brain surgeries after developing continuous strokes that have impaired his vision and cognition, according to The Arizona Republic.

Doctors haven’t been able to identify the cause of his condition, and his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, told the paper Lee’s health is worsening. Hernandez’s speech is failing and he can no longer see.

One day, Lee asked his wife to keep his phone with her “in case someone calls,” according to the Arizona Republic. After two hours without a ring, he said, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

Ernestine said the moment broke her heart, but it also inspired her to reach out to “Caregivers of Wounded Warriors” to find people who wanted to talk to Lee. Since Lee’s story spread, the veteran has not only received calls, but also text messages and even cards, which Ernestine reads to him.

Anyone who would like to reach out to the Hernandezes is encouraged to text or call (210) 632-6778 between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m., Arizona time.