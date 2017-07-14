PRiMA Theatre’s Benefit Concert with Tony Award-winner Billy Porter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- 2013 Tony and Grammy Award-winner for his role as Lola in the hit musical "Kinky Boots," Pennsylvania's own Billy Porter is visiting Lancaster this weekend for a benefit concert with PRiMA Theatre.

In a previous interview with FOX43, Porter said that theatre companies like PRiMA are what gave him his start in his youth, and that it's time to return the favor to continue arts exposure to those both young and old in Central PA.

Porter visits as part of his nationwide tour promoting his new album, "The Soul of Richard Rogers," a rock and R&B take on the legends biggest hits. We even may hear some of Porter's iconic tunes from his Tony hit as well.

Tickets and information about the concert are available at https://primatheatre.org/benefit