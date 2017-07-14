× Woman arrested for alleged theft of pizza delivery vehicle in East Pennsboro

EAST PENNSBORO, Cumberland County — East Pennsboro Township arrested a 47-year-old woman on theft, DUI and other charges after she allegedly stole a pizza delivery vehicle on July 1.

Police say they were called to a residence on the first block of South Enola Drive at 9 p.m. for the report of an unwanted intoxicated woman at the residence. While they were responding, a second call came from a short distance away reporting that a female had just stolen a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle while he was out making a delivery.

Police found the vehicle, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver was cornered, but fled on foot before police could apprehend her. She was caught a short distance away and arrested.

Kathryn Conlin, no known address, is charged with Theft, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Unauthorized Use of an Automobile, DUI, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, and Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle or Property.