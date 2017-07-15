× 19th Century baseball festival takes over Adams County

Freedom Township, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The 2017 Gettysburg National 19th Century Baseball Festival took over baseball fields in Adams County Saturday.

The free annual event at Gettysburg Recreational Fields features an authentic 19th Century baseball experience.

Nearly 22 retro baseball clubs from around the country participated in the event.

Organizers say the festival is simply a way to have some fun, play ball and go back in time.

“We’re in a historic area, playing a game of baseball, with people who like to play baseball and people who like to watch baseball. You make a lot of nice friends and meet a lot of nice people who just want to play baseball,” Tom Duffy, treasurer of Elkton Eclipse

Nearly 1,500 people attended the festival this year.

The event will run through Sunday evening.