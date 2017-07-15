× 2 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in house fire Lebanon County

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — More than 30 firefighters battled a blaze in North Londonderry Township on Saturday that leaves two firefighters injured and two people displaced.

When fire crews arrived at the house on the 300 block of Grave Hill Road just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, there was heavy fire coming out of a window. Crews were able to contain the fire to just one spare bedroom in the house and ruled it under control around 11:30 a.m.

Two residents were at home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while fighting the blaze.

There’s no word on a damage estimate or what caused the fire.