A sizzling 7-day forecast

STEAMY 7-DAY: Sunday is our least humid day until Saturday of next week, and you’ll still notice some humidity Sunday afternoon. So, it really gets humid this week, particularly Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The cranks up, too! We climb to 88, today, and then we at or around 90 through Friday. Finally, we get some relief next Saturday with more seasonal highs in the mid 80s.

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: On Monday, a few spots will get a thunderstorms. Most spots stay dry. Even fewer places get a storm on Tuesday afternoon. Then, we stay dry until Friday afternoon. On Friday, a cold front swings over us, sparking the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Next weekend looks dry.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson