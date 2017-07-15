A sizzling 7-day forecast

Posted 8:24 PM, July 15, 2017

You'll notice a bit of humidity Sunday afternoon, but it really get humid later in the week.

STEAMY 7-DAY: Sunday is our least humid day until Saturday of next week, and you’ll still notice some humidity Sunday afternoon.  So, it really gets humid this week, particularly Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.  The cranks up, too!  We climb to 88, today, and then we at or around 90 through Friday.  Finally, we get some relief next Saturday with more seasonal highs in the mid 80s.

Look at all of those 90s!

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: On Monday, a few spots will get a thunderstorms.  Most spots stay dry.  Even fewer places get a storm on Tuesday afternoon.  Then, we stay dry until Friday afternoon.  On Friday, a cold front swings over us, sparking the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  Next weekend looks dry.

We’ll have a few storms Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

 

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson