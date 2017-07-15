× Cows on the loose after tractor trailer fire on Route 283

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A tractor trailer carrying cows, caught fire on Route 283 Saturday morning and shutdown the Westbound lanes for hours.

Authorities are still trying to wrangle the cows, nearly four hours after the fire, according to 911 Dispatch. The tractor trailer fire was on Route 283 westbound, between the Vine and Union Street exits. The fire has been put out, however, crews remain on scene to corral the cows.

The driver was not injured in the fire, however, 911 dispatch says some of the cows did not survive.

The left hand lane was opened to traffic around 8:30 a.m., while the right hand lane remains closed as crews continue to work.