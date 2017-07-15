× Former Penn State officials reports to jail

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — Two former Penn State officials reported to Centre County Prison Saturday morning to begin their prison sentences for failing to report allegations about Jerry Sandusky to authorities in a child sex case.

Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Vice President Gary Schultz both pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Curley, 63, received the strongest sentence. He will serve 7-to-23 months, with three months guaranteed in jail.

Schultz, 67, was sentenced to 6-to-23 months, with two months to be served in jail.

Meanwhile, Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was convicted on child endangerment charges at a jury trial in March.

Spanier, 68, was sentenced to 4-to-12 months incarceration, with a guaranteed two months in prison.

All three were sentenced last month in Dauphin County court.

Once released from prison, they will serve the remainders of their sentences on house arrest. Following house arrest, each will undergo two years of probation.