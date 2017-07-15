× Local personalities put their golf skills to the test at 18th Annual Celebrity Putting Contest in Dauphin County

Derry Township, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Some local celebrities, including a few of our very own FOX43 favorites put their golf skills to the test Saturday.

The Hershey Country Club hosted Giant’s 18th Annual Celebrity Putting Contest in Dauphin County.

Children teamed up with familiar faces and took a swing on the green.

Event organizers say the it’s a great way to give back and help those in need.

“Our miracle kids love coming to this. Today they get to be a kid and not have to worry about their medical issues or their doctors appointments, or therapy sessions. Today they get to go out there and have fun,” said Erin Connaghan, assistant director for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

More than $600,000 was raised.

All proceeds will go towards the local Penn State Children`s Hospital at Penn State`s Hershey Medical Center.