Man killed after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Cumberland County

Mount Holly Springs, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train Saturday morning.

It happened at 11:00 a.m. about 100 feet East of Chestnut Street in Cumberland County.

The NS Lurgan Branch train was traveling Eastbound through Mount Holly Springs towards Allentown.

According to a Norfolk Southern train spokesperson, the 6,680 foot long train was traveling at 55 miles per hour on a 50 mile per hour track.

The mans name and age has not been released at this time.

Norfolk Southern police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.