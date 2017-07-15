Man killed after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Cumberland County
Mount Holly Springs, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern train Saturday morning.
It happened at 11:00 a.m. about 100 feet East of Chestnut Street in Cumberland County.
The NS Lurgan Branch train was traveling Eastbound through Mount Holly Springs towards Allentown.
According to a Norfolk Southern train spokesperson, the 6,680 foot long train was traveling at 55 miles per hour on a 50 mile per hour track.
The mans name and age has not been released at this time.
Norfolk Southern police are assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story.
40.086619 -77.174386