× Alfred Angelo its breaks silence

MIAMI, FL — Alfred Angelo Bridal, the bridal shop chain that closed its doors suddenly on Friday, breaks its silence.

The company issued this statement on its website, Sunday:

“Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

On Friday, the bridal chain closed its doors without warning, leaving brides-to-be and employees scrambling.

On Friday, FOX43 spoke with two women who say they both bought dresses at the chains location in Lancaster.