Annual “All Brands Jeep Show” kicks off in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The 22nd Annual "All Breeds Jeep Show" at the York Fairgrounds in York kicked off Sunday.

More than 100 different vendors filled the space with a variety of foods, entertainment, contests and more.

The annual show aims to support safe driving both on and off the road.

Organizers say the event is a way to provide driving safety awareness and get the community together for some outdoor fun.

" That little bit of fun that we had out here... it's exhilarating it's fun I definitely recommend it," said Connie and Richard Spaw, attendees.

More than 8,000 people attended the show this year.

All proceeds from the event will go towards The Veterans Administration of York County.