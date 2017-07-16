Community event raises money for 2-year-old fighting cancer in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Straban Township, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- The 4th Annual "Ayden's Cars for Kids" fundraising event was held in Adams County at

Battlefield Harley Davidson Sunday.

The car show helps to raise money for families whose kids who are battling cancer.

This years event will benefit 2-year-old Leiland, who is currently battling Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (a rare cancer that affects LCH cells).

"No one should have to go through this, esp by themselves. So i deicded this year it was going to be for you. We're going to do this for you guys," said Mariah Jemison, founder and organizer of event. "Honestly, I'm so overwhelmed and ecstatic...It's just crazy to see such a small community come together for a little boy," said added.

All of the money raised will be given to Leiland's family to help with medical costs.