× Goats take over Adams County yoga class

Cumberland Township, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A local yoga instructor invited the community….and goats to join in class on Sunday in Adams County.

At Gettysburg Goat Yoga, you can combine your downward dog with curious goats.

Class instructor Meagan Delawder says the unique practice is a way to work out and enjoy what nature has to offer.

“We wanted to be able to offer the animals to the public in a type of setting where it was more organized and we saw wonderful stories about how goat yoga has helped so many people,” said Meagan Delawder.

Classes will continue throughout the summer.

For details you can visit facebook.com/gettysburggoatyoga