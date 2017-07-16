× Hot and humid this week

HOT WEATHER: Temperatures climb to 90 on Monday. Then, we stay at or near 90s through Friday. Then, when you factor in the humidity, which goes up on Monday, it will feel well into the 90s every day through Friday. Then, we get a small break from the really hot weather on Saturday. Look for more seasonal highs in the mid 80s. Next Sunday, we’re back at 90, and we stay there for next Monday.

MORE THUNDERSTORMS: When the humidity goes up, it’s easy to get afternoon thunderstorms. On Monday and Tuesday, only a few spots will get an afternoon thunderstorm. If you happen to get one of the storms, particularly on Monday, you’ll get a brief burst of heavy rain and gusty winds. Yet, most of us won’t even need the umbrella those days because so few places will actually get a storm. The same goes for Thursday, Friday, and next Sunday afternoons.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson