Man dies 11 days after a motorcycle crash

YORK, Pa — A York man is dead 11 days after a motorcycle crash where he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Robert Addison, 46, of York was in a single vehicle crash on a motorcycle on the early morning hours on July 4. He was riding in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street around 1:30 a.m.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Addison succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. His cause of death is complications from multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death is accidental.

There will be no autopsy.