One person is dead after a shooting in York

YORK,Pa — One man is dead following a shooting in York City on Sunday morning.

According to the York County Coroner, Angel Hernandez, 20, of York died after he was reportedly shot early Sunday morning . The reported shooting happened on the 500 block of Philadelphia street sometime before 6:00 a.m.

Hernandez was taken by private vehicle to York Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 a.m. to determine cause and manner of death.