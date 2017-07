× Teen charged for inappropriately touching a 3-year-old

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 4-year-old.

New Holland Police department investigated two separate incidents that occurred in 2016-2017. At the time of the first incident, the teen was 12-years-old and the victim was just 3-years-old.

The 13-year-old is charged with two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.