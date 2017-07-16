× Two-vehicle crash leaves part of Route 15 closed in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash leaves part of Route 15 closed in Adams County.

Police say it happened around 5:17 p.m. Sunday on Route 15 Southbound near mile-marker 15.4 in Straban Township.

According to officials, 5 people were taken to different area hospitals.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Forensic units are still on the scene working on reconstructing the crash.

This is a developing story.