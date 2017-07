× York woman dies 2 days after crash

YORK, Pa — A York City woman is dead two days after a single vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township.

According to the York County Coroner, Nanci Lopez, 40, of York, died Saturday night at York Hospital, from injuries she sustained Thursday in a single vehicle crash.

Lopez’s cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma and manner of death has been ruled accidental. There will not be an autopsy.

No further information on the crash is available at this time.