HERSHEY, Pa. -- Thousands of golfers participated in the annual One Family Foundation golf outing Monday.

The event is held every year to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. It is the largest, single day golf fundraiser to benefit CMN in the country.

This year, 2,000 golfers participated at 14 different golf courses in Central Pennsylvania.

Organizers say they raised more than $3 million towards CMN hospitals in our area.