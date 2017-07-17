× Auntie Anne’s to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to help fund childhood cancer research

LANCASTER — For the sixth year, Lancaster-based soft pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to help fund childhood cancer research. From today through September 10, Auntie Anne’s customers can purchase a pretzel ribbon for $1 to show their support in the fight to end childhood cancer.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the ribbons will be donated to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Auntie Anne’s and Alex’s Lemonade Stand have been partners since 2011. In that time, they have raised more than $3.1 million to help fund childhood cancer research, according to a press release announcing this year’s partnership.

This year, guests who purchase a $1 pretzel ribbon will receive $1 off their next Auntie Anne’s purchase.

Auntie Anne’s will also donate an extra dollar for every time a fan shares a photo of their pretzel ribbon on social media with the hashtag #auntieannes4ALSF.

“For the past six years, Auntie Anne’s has been honored to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and support their mission to raise funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer,” said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne’s, in the press release. “From the very beginning, our founder, ‘Auntie’ Anne Beiler, said caring for others was the purpose of Auntie Anne’s. That statement still rings true today. We’re proud to continue our support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the dream of its founder, Alex Scott, to end childhood cancer.”

To find an Auntie Anne’s location near you and purchase a pretzel ribbon for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, please visit www.auntieannes.com/locations.