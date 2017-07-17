× Calling all gardeners and novice gardeners this Saturday

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa –

One Saturday, July 22, agricultural researchers at Penn State will hold a garden expo.

At the 12th annual Summer Garden Experience, you can find out which types of tomato plants grow the best in our area, build bluebird boxes, paint postcards with vegetable dye, and take guided tractor rides.

For more serious gardeners, there will be hands-on classes on how to grow garlic, hops, and peppers.

Experts will also be on hand to answer any of your gardening questions.

On FOX43 morning news Monday, Drew Anderson asked what he can do to fight the Japanese Beatles eating up his rose and fruit trees, and learned that blackberries look like rasberries before turning black.

This all takes place at the Penn State Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Rapho Township, Lancaster County. It’s very close to the Spooky Nook Indoor Sports Complex. Admission is $10.

For more information on what you can do and learn at the expo, here’s the event’s website.