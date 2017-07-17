× Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial service for K-9 Magnum

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office will hold a memorial service for K-9 Magnum, one of its Deputies, this week.

The service will be held on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 a.m. at the Cumberland County Police Officer Memorial Park, adjacent to the County’s Department of Pulic Safety.

Magnum had passed away on Friday, June 16, after an inoperable mass was found in his abdomen. He was six years old at the time of his passing.

Magnum could be found working with his partner, Deputy Ron Hoover, searching the County’s court rooms, responding to bomb threats, assisting at VIP events, and supporting local law enforcement at many community events.

After undergoing treatment for a small tumor, Magnum’s health took a turn for the worse in his final days.

On June 14, Magnum was taken to the Matthew J. Ryan Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia, where it was discovered the mass in his abdomen had quickly grown and now attached to several internal organs.

Magnum, a black German Shepard, joined the Sheriff’s Office in October 2013, and was one of only two EDDs (explosive detection dog) in Cumberland County.

The K-9 was named in honor of the German Shepherd of Private First Class Brandon Styer, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.