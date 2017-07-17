× Dauphin Borough man arrested for allegedly stalking, illegally possessing firearm

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a Dauphin Borough man after stalking a person while illegally in possession of a loaded firearm.

Michael Pae, 71, is facing stalking and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol charges as well as a firearms violation.

On July 15 at about 8:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Care St. for a subject stalking the caller.

Upon arrival, police found the vehicle in question parked in the driveway of the caller’s home.

Inside the car was Pae, with a loaded firearm.

However, Pae does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

He was arrested, arraigned, and released on $25,000 bail.