Giant Food Stores recalls Sabrett Beef Franks due to potential bone fragments

CARLISLE — Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets announce that it is removing Sabrett Beef Franks from shelves due to the potential presence of bone fragments in the meat, it was announced Monday.

The following products are included in the recall:

Sabrett Skinless King Size Beef Franks 14 oz., UPC 7433800417, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17​

Sabrett Skinless Beef Franks Bun Size 14 oz., UPC 7433800416, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17

Sabrett Skinless Family Size Beef Franks 32 oz., UPC 7433800740, Sell By Dates through 10/6/17​

There have been no reported injuries to date.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Sabrett at 1-800-722-7388 on weekdays. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.