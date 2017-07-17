× Ivy League Itch, Manheim Township’s Emge Picks Harvard

Neffsville, Lancaster County – Every football player dreams of being recruited to play on the college gridiron. Very few high school athletes get that opportunity.

Sometimes however, not only does a player make it to the next level but they get to play at their dream school.

Manheim Township’s Luke Emge fits the Hollywood script as he gets a story book ending to his recruiting journey that is taking him to the Ivy League.

