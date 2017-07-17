× Lancaster police charge owner of dog that attacked 2 children in June

LANCASTER — The owner of a dog that attacked two children in Lancaster last month has been charged in the incident, Lancaster police say.

Luis Omar Colon-Colon, 42, of Pottsville, is the owner of the dog, police say. He is being charged with Attacks Causing Severe Injury (M1 PA Dog Law), three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Dogs at Large — Duty to Control, Duty to Have Dogs Licensed, and Failure to Have Dogs Vaccinated. Colon-Colon was arraigned at Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis’ office on Monday. His bail is set at $5,000.

The dog was euthanized on June 30, police say.

According to Lancaster police, investigation of the incident showed that the dog had been involved in another, unreported attack in July 2013. In that incident, the dog bit a 4-year-old grandchild of the dog’s owner, but the bite had not been reported to authorities. Investigation into that incident is ongoing, according to police.

On June 20, the dog, a 66-pound, 5-year-old male Pit Bull, broke through a fence and ran loose along the 700 block of Lafayette Street. It came upon two children, who were buckled into child seats in the back of a minivan. The dog got inside the vehicle and attacked both children, police say. With the assistance of several bystanders, the children’s mother managed to pull the dog out of the van.

The children, ages 4 and 2, were hospitalized in the Hershey Medical Center as a result of their injuries. The 2-year-old spent time in intensive care and was hospitalized for more than a week.