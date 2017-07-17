× Lancaster police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a Columbia woman

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Columbia woman Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Fourth Street for a report of shots fired at 2:47 p.m. Upon arrival, police were told that two adult women had exited a residence on Fourth Street, got into a car and left the scene. One of the women appeared to be bleeding from the face.

While police entered the residence and secured it as a crime scene, other officers followed up on a report that a woman with a gunshot wound to the face had entered the Emergency Room at the Lancaster Regional Medical Center. The woman, a 19-year-old from Columbia, was transported from there to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of the injury. Police confirmed that the woman was the same person seen leaving the residence on Fourth Street.

No additional information on the woman’s condition was available.

The incident is still under investigation. Police do not believe the shooting was a random incident and say there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and your message to 847411.