Lancaster RRTA's Queen St. bus station to close for at least 3 months for renovation work

LANCASTER — Renovation work began on Lancaster’s Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station, closing the facility for at least three months, according to a press release.

RRTA buses will not be able to board or deboard passengers inside the transit center while work crews complete repaving and other renovation projects. Alternate bus stops will be in place during the closure, the RRTA said.

The RRTA Information Center at the Queen Street Station will remain open during normal business hours for customers to wait and purchase passes. The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following is a list of alternate bus stops that will be used during the Queen Street Station’s closure:

Route 1 – Southeast:

Bus stop will be on W. Chestnut St. in front the County Administration Building, no change.

Route 1 – Park City A:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street in front of Queen Street Station.

Route 2 – 6th Ward:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Route 2 – Park City B:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Route 3 – 8th Ward:

Bus stop will be on W. Chestnut St. in front the County Administration Building, no change.

Route 3 – Park City C:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street in front of Queen Street Station.

Route 5 – Grandview:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Route 10 – Lititz:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Route 11 – Ephrata:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park.

Route 12 – New Holland:

Bus stop will be on W. Chestnut St. in front the County Administration Building. The inbound bus will travel Walnut Street to Prince Street to Chestnut Street.

Route 13 – White Horse:

Bus stop will be on Chestnut Street at the Duke Street Parking Garage. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Chestnut Street.

Route 14 – Rockvale:

Bus stop will be on Chestnut Street in front of the Hotel Lancaster. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Chestnut Street.

Route 15 – Willow Street:

Bus stop will be on W. Orange Street in front of the Prince Street Parking Garage. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Orange Street.

Route 16 – Millersville:

Bus stop will be on W. Orange Street in front of the Prince Street Parking Garage. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Orange Street.

Route 17 – Columbia:

Bus stop will be on W. Orange Street in front of the Prince Street Parking Garage. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Orange Street.

Route 18 – Elizabethtown:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park. The inbound bus will travel Prince Street to King Street to Queen Street.

Route 19 – Manheim:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street across from Binns Park. The inbound bus will travel Prince Street to King Street to Queen Street.

Route 20 – Greenfield:

Bus stop will be on Chestnut Street in front of the Hotel Lancaster. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Chestnut Street.

Route 21/Gap:

Bus stop will be on Chestnut Street at the Duke Street Parking Garage. The inbound bus will travel Queen Street to Chestnut Street.

Historic Downtown Trolley Route:

Bus stop will be on Queen Street in front of Queen Street Station.

Please note that RRTA’s bike lockers will be unavailable to rent during construction.

For more information about RRTA’s route and schedule changes please call 717-397-4246.