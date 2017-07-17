× Man arrested following hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A man was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff with police in Southampton Township this evening.

Members of the Shippensburg Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle station teamed up on a warrant in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road around 3:53 p.m.

Upon arrival at the abandoned residence, the male suspect threatened officers and pointed a gun at a Shippensburg police officer. The officer then fired but missed the suspect.

Negotiations between law enforcement and the suspect ensued.

Police say the suspect surrendered around 4:53 p.m.

No one was injured.