Mini Libraries coming to York barber shops, salons

YORK, Pa. -- Barbers, beauticians, and books. Mini libraries are rolling out in York-area hair cutteries.

Community leaders joined with students, staff, and volunteers of Lincoln Charter School, to set up small collections of books at local barber and beauty shops.

Organizers say it's all in an effort to promote literacy among young customers.

"If literacy is available to you everywhere, you can read all the time," says Anne Clark, a community outreach organizer with Lincoln Charter School.

The books have been donated, so there is no cost to local shops to host the libraries. Krown'D Up Hair Lounge in York is the first barber shop in the city to receive a mini library. Owner Wynn Kearse, says he hopes to see more kids crack a book while they wait for their guardians to have their hair cut.

"Usually there's a lot of technology on the phones, and playing with toys," Kearse said, "but now this gives them another option where they can do some reading while they wait."