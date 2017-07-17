× Neighbors subdue burglary suspect in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A group of neighbors subdued a burglary suspect after breaking into a home on the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue Sunday night.

Manheim Township police say Nicholas C. Marino, 27, of Lancaster, is being charged with burglary, possessing instruments of a crime, loitering and prowling and night time and criminal mischief after the incident, which occurred at 9:05 p.m.

Police say Marino forced his way into the victim’s home through a back window while the victim was present. A neighbor alerted the victim, police say. Marino allegedly stole several items and exited the home through the same window, but was subdued by neighbors shortly thereafter.

Police arrested Marino, processed him and released him to Central Booking.