× Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Strasburg Township, Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a person early Monday morning on Route 222 and Walnut Run Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred at 12:17 a.m. One vehicle, a 1998 Isuzu Trooper, was traveling south on Route 222, while the second vehicle, a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling north. The two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Route 222 and Walnut Run Road.

The cars contained four occupants, police say. One of them was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where they died of injuries sustained in the crash. No further details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say.