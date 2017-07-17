× ‘Selfie’ causes man to crash car in Adams County, witnesses say

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital Saturday night after his car crashed in Adams County.

Alexander Lopez-Cintron was driving in the 3500 block of Chambersburg Road around 8:30 p.m. when his 2014 Dodge Dart traveled into oncoming traffic and then into the grass. His vehicle struck a concrete slab and then ran over a metal animal wellness clinic sign. The Dodge Dart stopped in the Franklin Township Animal Wellness Center parking lot.

Witnesses say the man was taking a ‘selfie’ prior to the single-vehicle accident.

Lopez-Cintron was wearing a seatbelt and his airbag deployed — he was taken to York Hospital with suspected moderate injuries, according to the State Police release.

Police say the engine block and front tires are dislodged from the car. The vehicle also has front damage and a cracked windshield.